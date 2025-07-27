Fixes
- Fixed an issue where newly connected clients could disrupt other players' camera.
- Fixed rocket launcher self-kill bug: players could "kill themselves" and trigger killfeed/score, but wouldn’t actually die.
- Dash and Wall Jump cooldowns now properly reset on respawn/restart in JMP mode.
- Fixed dialog interface persisting over the ending event on the tutorial map.
- Fixed startgame event not resetting score or player positions for connected clients.
Other
- Last selected ARN map is now saved.
- Last selected JMP map is now saved.
