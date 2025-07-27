 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374147
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where newly connected clients could disrupt other players' camera.
  • Fixed rocket launcher self-kill bug: players could "kill themselves" and trigger killfeed/score, but wouldn’t actually die.
  • Dash and Wall Jump cooldowns now properly reset on respawn/restart in JMP mode.
  • Fixed dialog interface persisting over the ending event on the tutorial map.
  • Fixed startgame event not resetting score or player positions for connected clients.


Other

  • Last selected ARN map is now saved.
  • Last selected JMP map is now saved.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3330831
Linux Depot 3330832
