27 July 2025 Build 19374136 Edited 27 July 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  1. Add instruction count label on editor

  2. Change 2 hint text.

Fixes:

  1. Fix level 8.4 support repetition syntax.

