27 July 2025 Build 19374118 Edited 27 July 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players would not receive attribute points after battle if an enemy was killed by a counterattack during the enemy's turn.

  • Resolved a bug in Level 4 where interacting with trees caused an error when hovering the mouse over terrain.

  • Fixed a crash caused by enemy AI behavior during boss battles.

  • Removed unintended experience gain from summoned units when casting skills.

  • Fixed an issue where the Spirit Crane (墨灵鹤) would cause the game to freeze after leveling up, forcing players to restart the dungeon.

🎨 UI Improvements

  • Improved terrain interaction indicators: overlapping terrain types now correctly display both interactable and non-interactable areas simultaneously.

🧹 Optimization

  • Streamlined log system. Log output is now disabled in packaged builds to improve performance and reduce file size.

