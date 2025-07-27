🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players would not receive attribute points after battle if an enemy was killed by a counterattack during the enemy's turn.
Resolved a bug in Level 4 where interacting with trees caused an error when hovering the mouse over terrain.
Fixed a crash caused by enemy AI behavior during boss battles.
Removed unintended experience gain from summoned units when casting skills.
Fixed an issue where the Spirit Crane (墨灵鹤) would cause the game to freeze after leveling up, forcing players to restart the dungeon.
🎨 UI Improvements
Improved terrain interaction indicators: overlapping terrain types now correctly display both interactable and non-interactable areas simultaneously.
🧹 Optimization
Streamlined log system. Log output is now disabled in packaged builds to improve performance and reduce file size.
Changed files in this update