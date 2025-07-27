PATCH 0.25.07.27

• Fixed item names not showing on items dropped from barrels.

• Cookers no longer switch off when their inventory are full.

• Cookers now produce ash for foods that do not have a burnt variant.

• Fixed custom name not saving on refrigerators.

• Fixed not being able to move refrigerators without inventory content being dropped.

• Added two new steam achievement - Explorer and Kill a Collector.

• Fixed steam achievement kill a player from not working.

• Fixed static rocks giving unlimited resources.

• Added new item Camping Stove.

• Added new item Small Butane Burner.

• Added new item Small Butane Can.

• Re-balance crafting grades RNG chances.

• Added Crafting RNG Multiplier to game settings.

• Updated FSR to 3.1.4.

• Added Butane Pumps to Rise and Legacy Island.

• Fixed The Crazy Express quest from not progressing.

• Added new quest to church town - Fine Wine.

• Added new item Flat Wheel.

Resistance Flag - Steam Store Skin

known issues • There is currently a UI bug within the engine which causes the UI to not render correctly, I have been trying to track this issue down but it's very hard to reproduce my end, I am sorry for the inconvenience this issue is causing ːsteamsadː.

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

• Local Server - Due to level streaming trees will respawn if a player loads in away from their base location.

• Local Server - Some map stands are showing the incorrect positions for markers.



Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.



If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Rem Survival discord group.



As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.