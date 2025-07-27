F is now the exclusive default for Pickup again.



Shift + (pickup bind) is the new way to call the Flip by default (so Shift + F).



Flip/Function no longer assigned to any key by default, but can be rebound if you want a unique button for it in addition to Shift + Pickup.



Fixed a bug that could cause Tempest Collectors to break on upgrade (this should fix old saves too).



Fixed a bug that could cause Fire Wire and Thermal Tower range upgrades to fail (this should fix old saves too).



Downpour bastion Range upgrade no longer shows that it also unlocks the Downpour Bastion itself.



Binding F to two things was a terrible idea and I'm sorry. I didn't want to wait until Thursday to fix this, and I fixed a few other bug reports as well while I was at it. Thank you for all your reports and patience still tons more to do!