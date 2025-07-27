 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19373965 Edited 27 July 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Binding F to two things was a terrible idea and I'm sorry. I didn't want to wait until Thursday to fix this, and I fixed a few other bug reports as well while I was at it. Thank you for all your reports and patience still tons more to do!

  • F is now the exclusive default for Pickup again.
  • Shift + (pickup bind) is the new way to call the Flip by default (so Shift + F).
  • Flip/Function no longer assigned to any key by default, but can be rebound if you want a unique button for it in addition to Shift + Pickup.


  • Fixed a bug that could cause Tempest Collectors to break on upgrade (this should fix old saves too).
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Fire Wire and Thermal Tower range upgrades to fail (this should fix old saves too).
  • Downpour bastion Range upgrade no longer shows that it also unlocks the Downpour Bastion itself.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link