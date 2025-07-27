Binding F to two things was a terrible idea and I'm sorry. I didn't want to wait until Thursday to fix this, and I fixed a few other bug reports as well while I was at it. Thank you for all your reports and patience still tons more to do!
- F is now the exclusive default for Pickup again.
- Shift + (pickup bind) is the new way to call the Flip by default (so Shift + F).
- Flip/Function no longer assigned to any key by default, but can be rebound if you want a unique button for it in addition to Shift + Pickup.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Tempest Collectors to break on upgrade (this should fix old saves too).
- Fixed a bug that could cause Fire Wire and Thermal Tower range upgrades to fail (this should fix old saves too).
- Downpour bastion Range upgrade no longer shows that it also unlocks the Downpour Bastion itself.
Changed files in this update