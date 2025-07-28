 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19373940 Edited 28 July 2025 – 09:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You can now remap mouse buttons.

  • New mouse button visuals for the OMS screen, more readable and accounting for more possible buttons on the mouse.

  • Containers which are low on propellant will still follow direct orders if they acknowledge them, instead of flying back to the Enceladus station.

  • Updated translations.

Changed files in this update

Windows ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
Linux ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
macOS ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link