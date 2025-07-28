You can now remap mouse buttons.
New mouse button visuals for the OMS screen, more readable and accounting for more possible buttons on the mouse.
Containers which are low on propellant will still follow direct orders if they acknowledge them, instead of flying back to the Enceladus station.
Updated translations.
1.77.2 - Control Rods
Update notes via Steam Community
