Fixes

- Fixed rare crash during midautumn festival (that happens when Theo is not around ).

- Fixed flower crown appearing when interacting with wardrobe when no hat has been unlocked yet, affecting some players.



Changes

- The one odd cell to the bottom left of the farm pond is no longer collidable (you can place paths/items).



Thank you to those who submitted bug reports! So far, I've fixed the ones that I can replicate. There are 2 known bugs that seem to happen very rarely (random crash when fishing early-game, random crash related to opening a creature's information while in the mines), so those will take me longer to figure out and fix. Thank you for your patience!

- Miki