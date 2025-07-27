Fixes
- Fixed rare crash during midautumn festival (that happens when Theo is not around).
- Fixed flower crown appearing when interacting with wardrobe when no hat has been unlocked yet, affecting some players.
Changes
- The one odd cell to the bottom left of the farm pond is no longer collidable (you can place paths/items).
Thank you to those who submitted bug reports! So far, I've fixed the ones that I can replicate. There are 2 known bugs that seem to happen very rarely (random crash when fishing early-game, random crash related to opening a creature's information while in the mines), so those will take me longer to figure out and fix. Thank you for your patience!
- Miki
v1.0.4 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update