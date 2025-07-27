 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19373934
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
- Fixed rare crash during midautumn festival (that happens when Theo is not around).
- Fixed flower crown appearing when interacting with wardrobe when no hat has been unlocked yet, affecting some players.

Changes
- The one odd cell to the bottom left of the farm pond is no longer collidable (you can place paths/items).

Thank you to those who submitted bug reports! So far, I've fixed the ones that I can replicate. There are 2 known bugs that seem to happen very rarely (random crash when fishing early-game, random crash related to opening a creature's information while in the mines), so those will take me longer to figure out and fix. Thank you for your patience!
- Miki

