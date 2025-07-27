1. Fixed a bug where young clan members couldn't attend the initial stage of the Martial Exam

2. Added a prompt when there are no eligible clan members to take the Imperial Exam.

3. Fixed an issue where deceased noble houses could still appear in the list of shop buyers.

4. Fixed a bug where widowed characters could still use Pillow Talk.

5. Fixed a bug where royal investigation reports would become unresponsive after revealing a target.

6. Fixed several UI display errors.