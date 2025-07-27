Version 1.9.3 released.
New features:
Added a new piece of fan art to the gallery featuring Whisper, by the very talented Ember.
Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug which prevented Steam achievements from activating normally.
Fixed an issue with the Chinese text.
Fixed issues with clipping and spirit lines not appearing correctly in the Promontory (prologue) and Grand Moot (Act 3) scenes.
Fixed issue with low-resolution Grand Moot art appearing in the Gallery.
Other minor fixes.
May you be blessed!
Changed files in this update