27 July 2025 Build 19373802 Edited 27 July 2025 – 08:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.9.3 released.

New features:

  • Added a new piece of fan art to the gallery featuring Whisper, by the very talented Ember.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug which prevented Steam achievements from activating normally.

  • Fixed an issue with the Chinese text.

  • Fixed issues with clipping and spirit lines not appearing correctly in the Promontory (prologue) and Grand Moot (Act 3) scenes.

  • Fixed issue with low-resolution Grand Moot art appearing in the Gallery.

  • Other minor fixes.

May you be blessed!

