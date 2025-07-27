 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19373783
some support stuff that makes UI toolkit the basis for all in game hp bars etc. This makes it all more supportable long term
A few minor art tweaks :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2805921
Linux Depot 2805922
