- Fixed a various grammar issues in the intro sequence of the game,
- updated lighting plugin for better performance,
- Fixed enemies getting stuck when walking up during combat,
- Fixed 3 locations where standing art stayed after dialogue,
- Fixed a few minor bugs
VoidBound Changelog 0.6.7e
