27 July 2025 Build 19373736 Edited 27 July 2025 – 07:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a various grammar issues in the intro sequence of the game,
  • updated lighting plugin for better performance,
  • Fixed enemies getting stuck when walking up during combat,
  • Fixed 3 locations where standing art stayed after dialogue,
  • Fixed a few minor bugs

