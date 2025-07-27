 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19373685 Edited 27 July 2025 – 07:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just pushed a small patch that fixes an issue with the Brave/Coward ending achievement not triggering properly under certain conditions, especially if you used both portals. 🌀
If you were stuck at 99%... we see you. You can now unlock it as intended! 🎉

Thanks so much for your patience and for pointing it out 💙

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link