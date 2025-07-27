We’ve just pushed a small patch that fixes an issue with the Brave/Coward ending achievement not triggering properly under certain conditions, especially if you used both portals. 🌀
If you were stuck at 99%... we see you. You can now unlock it as intended! 🎉
Thanks so much for your patience and for pointing it out 💙
🔧 Update: Brave/Coward Ending Achievement Fix!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3667121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update