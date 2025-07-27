 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19373632 Edited 27 July 2025 – 07:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Item drop information is now displayed. (After selecting a map, click the icon in the top-left corner to view item drop details.)


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where "Energy Penetration" was incorrectly displayed as "Energy Attack".

