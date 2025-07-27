 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19373616
Update notes via Steam Community

We encountered many difficulties before the official release of our game.

However, we have completed the development of the essential game mode for the official release

of this game.

  • story (stagemode clear / challenage mode clear)

  • infinite mode

  • Game fixed bug and polishing

We are finally ready to officially launch it.

And we will continue to make gradual updates to improve the quality of the game. However, this process will be slow because I'm a solo game developer.

We are very grateful for your love for our game.

Thank you. See you again soon!

  • Look up your ID on the credit.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2167601
