We encountered many difficulties before the official release of our game.

However, we have completed the development of the essential game mode for the official release

of this game.

story (stagemode clear / challenage mode clear)

infinite mode

Game fixed bug and polishing

We are finally ready to officially launch it.

And we will continue to make gradual updates to improve the quality of the game. However, this process will be slow because I'm a solo game developer.

We are very grateful for your love for our game.

Thank you. See you again soon!