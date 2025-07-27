Hi all,

Fairly small update this time, just spent this update tweaking some AI and adjusting balance a bit. Also managed to address some issues that were brought up in the discussion forums, thank you all for the continued feedback!

This will hopefully be the last update before 1.0 release, unless there's some kind of critical issue. But barring unforeseen circumstances, the tentative August 8 release date still stands.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Units no longer chase targets into the open or into enemy trenches when engaging in melee combat.

Added the ability to toggle V-Sync on or off.

Added dragging over an area to suppress it to the Attacking tutorial, as well as an explanation for the difference between true line of sight and theoretical line of sight.

Added dragging over an area to suppress it to the Help dialog, as well as an explanation for the difference between true line of sight and theoretical line of sight.

Alternate font is no longer bold.

Fixed bug with alternate font in which font sizes weren't being consistent when switching.

Fixed cache bug with alternate font in which some elements would fail to render after switching fonts.

Fixed potential crash when launching large scale offensives at the same time as an active raid.

Fixed issue in which scheduled Attack Area order over areas of interest rather than manually created attack areas would sometimes hit your own lines if there were no tiles within the area of interest in range.

Reduced the likelihood of tanks breaking down and becoming stunned.

Fixed potential crash when units retreat en masse.

New Localization keys:

SETTINGS_SCREEN_VSYNC_LBL

ATTACKING_TUTORIAL_DRAG_AREA_01

ATTACKING_TUTORIAL_DRAG_AREA_02

ATTACKING_TUTORIAL_DRAG_AREA_TOOLTIP

HELP_TEXT_DRAG_AREA_ATTACK_01

HELP_TEXT_DRAG_AREA_ATTACK_02

HELP_SUBTOPIC_DRAG_AREA_ATTACK

Thanks for playing!