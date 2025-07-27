- Fixed an oversight where you were able to select and delete rails in the base world when in the level editor. Since the world asset in the editor just enables the base world, deleting rails (or anything) from it applies to the rest of the game for the duration of that session
v27.07.2025 Changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update