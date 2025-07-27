 Skip to content
27 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an oversight where you were able to select and delete rails in the base world when in the level editor. Since the world asset in the editor just enables the base world, deleting rails (or anything) from it applies to the rest of the game for the duration of that session




Changed files in this update

Depot 2560051
