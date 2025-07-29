Hey VR diehards! HexWind Update 34 is live now, our second drop for the July Metal Update, with big changes to leaderboards, Storm-magic themed levels, and Tarot cards. Let's get into it!

Leaderboards

Our biggest addition is the new HexWind Leaderboard, featuring the highest ranked players in the game! This overall score is your all-time high campaign score, plus your scores on the seven most recent daily run boards. Congrats to MisterSatisfied, our inaugural top player on the HexWind Leaderboard!



Storm Levels, Tarots, and Spell Tiers Unlocked in Daily Run Mode

We've got some beautiful and terrifying new map tiles in Storm levels with this update. Lightning everywhere. Tarot Cards now have rarity similar to Charms, which is a teaser for some upcoming changes to how we give rewards for completing runs.



Also, we changed Spell Tiers in Daily Run mode to unlock all three tiers for the entirety of a daily run. It was technically possible to unlock tier 3 in a daily run before, but it basically required ignoring every other possible change you could buy in the Arcane Bazaar. Plus Tier 3 spells are SO MUCH FUN, it felt bad the old way.

Localization

We've been working to introduce localization support for in-game text for some time, and with this update we're ready to roll out partial support for Spanish and German. We know how important quality is for localization support, so here's a link to our discussion thread localization and how our process works. Let us know if you would like to help, or have feedback - on localization or anything else in HexWind.



Enjoy!