updates

MULTIPLAYER

Completed pre game lobby widget.

Further developed systems for playing as Corruption Monsters against other players.

Fixed major bug causing crash when toggling between weapons.

Fixed doors not properly displaying animations between host and clients.

Fixed bug causing players to get stuck holding heavy scavenge items in multiplayer.

NAVIGATION

Began fixing camera clipping in vents. Look up and down angle are now limited while in vents.

while hiding under desks the camera angle is limited.

objectives

removed and replaced old objective marker system. you must now use the hand held camera to view the next objective is.

lighting

Began experimenting with the environment fog.

adjusted the flash light so it is not over exposed when near objects.

SYSTEMS

Players must now access terminals and navigate to the save game screen in order to save game progress.

NOTES

The Containment game mode is still early in development. I am currently still working on implementing animations for the Corruption player types and the Security Guard player type. I plan to release the game mode for public access in the next few weeks.

Currently I am planning on finishing more of the station layout. Currently the Dining area, Water treatment area, habitation area and the station engine area are under development. Once these sections are finished I will will begin working on the medbay, comms and observation sections of the station. Once the station is finished I am planning on releasing the game for early access.

WARNINGS

The online systems have not been tested over a network yet. Systems have been tested on one machine so please notify me via Discord if you experience any major issues.

THANK YOU FOR BEING A PART OF THE PROJECT CORRUPTION PUBLIC PLAYTEST