27 July 2025 Build 19373437 Edited 27 July 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

updates

MULTIPLAYER

  • Completed pre game lobby widget.

  • Further developed systems for playing as Corruption Monsters against other players.

  • Fixed major bug causing crash when toggling between weapons.

  • Fixed doors not properly displaying animations between host and clients.

  • Fixed bug causing players to get stuck holding heavy scavenge items in multiplayer.

NAVIGATION

  • Began fixing camera clipping in vents. Look up and down angle are now limited while in vents.

  • while hiding under desks the camera angle is limited.

objectives

  • removed and replaced old objective marker system. you must now use the hand held camera to view the next objective is.

lighting

  • Began experimenting with the environment fog.

  • adjusted the flash light so it is not over exposed when near objects.

SYSTEMS

  • Players must now access terminals and navigate to the save game screen in order to save game progress.

NOTES

The Containment game mode is still early in development. I am currently still working on implementing animations for the Corruption player types and the Security Guard player type. I plan to release the game mode for public access in the next few weeks.

Currently I am planning on finishing more of the station layout. Currently the Dining area, Water treatment area, habitation area and the station engine area are under development. Once these sections are finished I will will begin working on the medbay, comms and observation sections of the station. Once the station is finished I am planning on releasing the game for early access.

WARNINGS

The online systems have not been tested over a network yet. Systems have been tested on one machine so please notify me via Discord if you experience any major issues.

THANK YOU FOR BEING A PART OF THE PROJECT CORRUPTION PUBLIC PLAYTEST

