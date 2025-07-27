Hi Retro Rugby Fans
New patch notes:
1) Added actual referees on the pitch. Along with touch judges.
2) They will raise their flags on successful conversion or goal kicks.
3) Tackling success rate has been increased across the board. There was a small bug in the calc
4) Passing glitch fixed Sometimes ball will drop to floor, then only moments later gets passed.
5) Flyhalves now more dynamically choose positioning during rucks
6) Second half HUD text now actually states its the 2nd half..lol
Enjoy.
Regards
Patch 1.10
Update notes via Steam Community
