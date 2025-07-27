 Skip to content
27 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Retro Rugby Fans

New patch notes:
1) Added actual referees on the pitch. Along with touch judges.
2) They will raise their flags on successful conversion or goal kicks.
3) Tackling success rate has been increased across the board. There was a small bug in the calc
4) Passing glitch fixed Sometimes ball will drop to floor, then only moments later gets passed.
5) Flyhalves now more dynamically choose positioning during rucks
6) Second half HUD text now actually states its the 2nd half..lol

Enjoy.

Regards

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
  • Loading history…
