Hello everyone!

RealRTCW 5.2 is here! Since Survival was introduced - I was hard at work redoing it from scratch just because 5.1 version was not that I wanted it to be. And now I am ready to present the version of Survival I am satisfied with! Lets break this update down!

Waves

Survival pacing was redone from scratch. Enemies are now coming in proper waves with short intermission between them. No more constant onslaught with no room to breath!

New Music System

Since pacing of Survival was completely changed with waves - I changed the music system as well. Each wave will start with the new music track which is being randomized. Instead of just 1 randomizing event taking place in the beginning of the game like it was in 5.1.

Weapon Upgrade Station

You can now upgrade your weapons! Upgrade costs 1000 points, its effects differ from weapon to weapon. It improves damage, magazine capacity, reserve ammo, reduce spread, etc. Some weapons get unique effects! For example Upgraded Tesla Gun will set enemies on fire in addition to electrulute effect.

Overhauled Reinforcements

In RealRTCW 5.1 you could only purchase reinforcements one time. In RealRTCW 5.2 this was changed. You can purchase friendly AIs as much as you want. Their behaviour was improved as well - they will follow and protect you instead of lurking through the map.

Enemies Scaling

Enemies health,speed,skill scaling was completely redone. Aim accuracy, attack skill, reaction time, aggression are being scaled for human enemies now. So you wont be destroyed by soldiers at the very beginning of the game. Also changed tempo and caps for all of the scaling parameters. Overall difficulty curve is much more fair now.

New Enemies

New foes reintroduced for Survival mode - Occult Priests, Flame Zombies, Proto Soldiers.

New Maps

Survival received two new maps - Dig and Karsiah.

Dig is based on campaign level overhauled into compact fight arena where you must hold off against human enemies.

Karsiah is set in North Africa and is based on the multiplayer custom map by Henri 'Nenquel' Karhula from Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. In addition to that, single-player mission "Karsiah Raid" is now included into the game as an example Addon. Check out the Addons section!

Maps Overhauls

Current set of Survival maps received a massive overhaul. Each map got a visual detailing treatment as well as addition of buyable doors, additional pathways and improved audio design. Most of the credit for the maps improvements goes to the AidenDemon.

Classes Re-Balance

Survival classes were reinvented too. Here is breakdown of each class:

Engineer:

Full Armor at start

4 perks limit instead of 3

Dynamite

Soldier:

Panzerfaust at start

3 weapons limit instead of 2

150% Explosive Damage

Medic:

10x Adrenaline-M4 syringes at start

150 HP limit instead of 100

Gas Grenade

LT:

+200 points at start

150% Reserve Ammo Capacity

Artillery and Airstrike

Achievement changes

Two of the Survival Achievements were changed.

"Non-monetary Economy" achievement now requires you to survive until Wave 5 without purchasing anything instead of Wave 10.

"Classless Society" achievement now requires you to survive until Wave 10 with no class selected instead of Wave 15.

Bug fixes and QOL improvements

Along with overhauled Survival a bunch of fixes and improvements for the game in general arrived with 5.2 as well. Something I wanted to highlight:

Endgame crash fix. This was happenning when the game was supposed to exit to the main menu after the game ends. It was tough to pinpoint but It was fixed. Secrets reward system code refactoring. This caused not working end level trigger bug, when you were approaching level end but couldnt trigger loading of the next level. This bug was related to the secrets reward system and was fixed with this newest refactoring. Ability to interrupt reloading by switching the weapon. This QOL feature was requested back in 4.0 days. But I only was able to introduce it now. Extremely usefull, especially in Survival mode. Interrupts reloading sound too (this was tough to add). Misc animation fixes for vanilla weapon models.

As always for the full changelog you can visit the Steam Forums.

Just a kind reminder that RealRTCW has its own Patreon page where you can support the project and get some early content previews!

See you soon,

WolfETPlayer.