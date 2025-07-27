sup fellas

Sorry for the long wait for this patch. Was in hospital. Am ok now haha :D

This build finally fixes multiplayer. I know I said I'd fix it in v.0.2.2, but I lied. Anyways, after hours of crying in a corner and dealing with the absolutely EMPTY documentation of the transport layer I'm using, proud to announce I've finally fixed multiplayer. I even tested it myself; it works.

Patch notes:

Fixed multiplayer

Fixed a softlock with group buttons where if a player dies or disconnects after it was pressed, the button ignores previous presses and resets to the original value and prevents players from pressing it again

Changed wording of friends-only lobby type to be more accurate. It used to be private which technically was wrong

k so what's next

With this fixed, I can finally switch focus onto the next major version, v0.2.2. You can expect the next 2 maps and for the game to be a little more polished with music, sound effects, text chat, perks and more. Also, some bugs (all related to multiplayer) still remain. These are all mostly visual, and do not prevent players from playing the game. Pretty sure I patched the final bug caused by multiplayer to result in a softlock (somewhat). If any major bugs do pop up, they'll be fixed in v.0.2.2, not in another patch. Promise.

Oh yeah; don't get too attached to the maps. They're gonna be overhauled with actual textures (and probably reworked)

See you soon. Thanks for playing.

-NoFaceGames