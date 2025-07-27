 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19373370 Edited 27 July 2025 – 06:52:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new boss, "Cowardly Rabilwe", has been added.

She uses a reflective shield and a spiked ball. Cowardly.

By updating this game, this boss character will indicate after story completed.

https://youtu.be/Vcq52EtUy2Y

Changed files in this update

