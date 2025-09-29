 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 19373218 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Due to a critical issue in the updated portal system, the client has been temporarily reverted to the July version.

It will be updated again once the fix is ready. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3231921
