Hello! This is the changelog for ChessRogue v0.861! First I would like to thank everyone who has played and given their feedback. This update was possible thanks to you.

BUG FIXES

The enemy ai will now no longer skip turns. Enemy pieces will move each turn even if their moves are all bad.

There is now a "Press space to start" textual display, after placing all pieces in White Player Mode.

The enemy ai moves are again highlighted as they used to be in previous versions

The price of pawns have been changed to 10 from 5, as their state in ChessRogue is more powerful than a regular pawn.

Guards have been changed to 5 gold, as they are the weakest piece in the game.

Game descriptions in Piece Shop are now accurate for each game mode.

MUSIC/SOUND

Music can now not only be turned off, but the sound lowered.

A full soundtrack is in development

REBRAND

Someone told me that "Zlatlza Considerations" sounded untrustworthy. So we here at Zlatlza Considerations have decided to rebrand as Quadracollision and will be doing business as this name from now on.

Thank you, from Quadracollision,

Jacob & CocoNotShell