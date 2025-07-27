Adjustment:

· The Healer's Cabin mission no longer has a time limit. The trigger condition for ending 2 has been changed from "exceeding the rescue time limit" to "losing the battle" (escaping does not count as losing the battle). The battle intensity prompt has been optimized, and a save prompt has been added.

· It will now be easier to avoid combat in uninhabited villages.

· Slightly increased the ways to obtain map equipment in the early stage.

· Modified the explosive arrow mechanism of "Turtle Feather".



Fix:

· Fixed the bug where some unique effects of certain unique equipment could not be triggered in the official version. For example, the effects of equipment such as Dragon Gallbladder and Viper Sting can now be triggered normally. (Hopefully, this didn't introduce any new unknown bugs...)

· Now, even if Lusk doesn't learn the Water Magic, the team can still handle the flames in the Red Leaf Temple (but it will consume some hit points).

· Other text and illustration display errors.