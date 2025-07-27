 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19372931 Edited 27 July 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustment:
· The Healer's Cabin mission no longer has a time limit. The trigger condition for ending 2 has been changed from "exceeding the rescue time limit" to "losing the battle" (escaping does not count as losing the battle). The battle intensity prompt has been optimized, and a save prompt has been added.
· It will now be easier to avoid combat in uninhabited villages.
· Slightly increased the ways to obtain map equipment in the early stage.
· Modified the explosive arrow mechanism of "Turtle Feather".

Fix:
· Fixed the bug where some unique effects of certain unique equipment could not be triggered in the official version. For example, the effects of equipment such as Dragon Gallbladder and Viper Sting can now be triggered normally. (Hopefully, this didn't introduce any new unknown bugs...)
· Now, even if Lusk doesn't learn the Water Magic, the team can still handle the flames in the Red Leaf Temple (but it will consume some hit points).
· Other text and illustration display errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link