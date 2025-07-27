■ 7/27 2025 EA 23.173 Stable

(Translated by ChatGPT)



After the stable version update, some mods may stop working or behave strangely. If anything unusual happens, please try disabling mods once and check again.



[Server Migration]

* Temporary update due to server migration, as the server used for elin’s network features will be shut down on 7/31. Moon Gate maps already uploaded have been copied to the new server, but maps uploaded in the past 2–3 days may not be reflected. Please re-upload them if needed.



[New Content]

* Added “Adult Map” option to user map upload settings.

* Added setting to “Disable travel to Adult Maps via Moon Gate.”

* Added “Wall of Flesh” feat to Ighorlnak.

* Added meat bun recipe.

* Added stone-grilled bibimbap recipe.

* Added Decameron.

* Added wolf tail as a rare drop for wolves and hound-type species.

* Added 4 new monsters.



[Additions and Changes]

* When brushing, if the target was never displeased, their chance to retaliate becomes 0.

* Taxidermy now includes NPCs who have gifted their taxidermy when favor is high.

* Range of “Acid Body” and “Spiky” feats now depends on feat level.

* Adjusted Demitas’s dialogue about Kettle in Home Scenario (inappropriate expression for someone who always keeps eyes closed).

* Adjusted Kettle’s dialogue in the quest “Gold Sleeping in the Mine” (inappropriate expression for a blind character).

* Food produced by base residents while working is treated as garbage (failed dish).

* Disabled gathering with brushes (to avoid misclicks).

* Added tax box to the Palmia Embassy.

* Palmia Furniture Collection Ticket can now be used at the Palmia Embassy.

* Adjusted sushi recipes.

* Adjusted curry recipes.

* Added beginner alchemy tool recipe to default recipes.

* Reinforcements summoned by cursed wands now become hostile.

* Replaced bat graphics.

* Added [filth] tag to bat species (for generation distribution by dungeon type).

* Updated Chinese translation.



[Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where the highest-quality furniture was not generated from random furniture generation.

* Fixed a glitch when copying water blocks with fake blocks.

* Other minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* This is a temporary update for server migration, so please note that some features added in Nightly may not be fully balanced yet.

