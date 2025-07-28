Continuing the work on modding for the game.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!

Updates

Mod Panel UI & UX updates: Improved the information displayed to aid in modifications Added a section allow for warnings Captains can now publish local mods with 1 button Refined Panel spacing

Modable Options localization, more than half have had their names localized

Improved the ability to modify graphics through the use of new images and the ability to set the scale from within the Mod data

Added Biohazide to the Market Items

More UI Tweaks

Bugs

Addressed a few issues with local mod and their loading of graphics

Addressed an issue with completing missions with an agent that the captain had not formally met

Addressed an issue with the Auto Save feature that now double checks that it overwrites the oldest file first

Future Work

More work is going into the tooling to help with creating mods

2 more example mods are in the works

We will be continuing the work to localize the display name for the Moddable Options to open mod creation up to more languages

Interested in Modding?