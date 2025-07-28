Continuing the work on modding for the game.
As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!
Updates
Mod Panel UI & UX updates:
Improved the information displayed to aid in modifications
Added a section allow for warnings
Captains can now publish local mods with 1 button
Refined Panel spacing
Modable Options localization, more than half have had their names localized
Improved the ability to modify graphics through the use of new images and the ability to set the scale from within the Mod data
Added Biohazide to the Market Items
More UI Tweaks
Bugs
Addressed a few issues with local mod and their loading of graphics
Addressed an issue with completing missions with an agent that the captain had not formally met
Addressed an issue with the Auto Save feature that now double checks that it overwrites the oldest file first
Future Work
More work is going into the tooling to help with creating mods
2 more example mods are in the works
We will be continuing the work to localize the display name for the Moddable Options to open mod creation up to more languages
Interested in Modding?
The Spaceport Trading Company Guide to Modding is available ->
Changed files in this update