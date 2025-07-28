 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19372768
Update notes via Steam Community

Continuing the work on modding for the game.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!

Updates

  • Mod Panel UI & UX updates:

    • Improved the information displayed to aid in modifications

    • Added a section allow for warnings

    • Captains can now publish local mods with 1 button

    • Refined Panel spacing

  • Modable Options localization, more than half have had their names localized

  • Improved the ability to modify graphics through the use of new images and the ability to set the scale from within the Mod data

  • Added Biohazide to the Market Items

  • More UI Tweaks

Bugs

  • Addressed a few issues with local mod and their loading of graphics

  • Addressed an issue with completing missions with an agent that the captain had not formally met

  • Addressed an issue with the Auto Save feature that now double checks that it overwrites the oldest file first

Future Work

  • More work is going into the tooling to help with creating mods

  • 2 more example mods are in the works

  • We will be continuing the work to localize the display name for the Moddable Options to open mod creation up to more languages

Interested in Modding?

