27 July 2025 Build 19372678 Edited 27 July 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL changes:

-Game has three separate modes of combat:

  1. (Default) ARPG style.

    Control 1 player, and party members will default to their AI based upon your settings.

  2. Turn-Based + Party AI.

    This mode is just like ARPG style but the game pauses when it's your character's turn. Party members will do their AI thing.

  3. Classic Turn-Based (Turn-Based + Party Manual).

    Control every player when it is their turn to move. It will automatically switch to the party member whose turn it is.

-If a player is stunned and cannot move/act it is now shown more clearly.

-Made party attack notifications clearer when left-clicking on an NPC.

Gameplay changes:

-NPCs that join the party move faster than when they are not in the party

Windows English Depot 3394041
