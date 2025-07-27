QoL changes:
-Game has three separate modes of combat:
(Default) ARPG style.
Control 1 player, and party members will default to their AI based upon your settings.
Turn-Based + Party AI.
This mode is just like ARPG style but the game pauses when it's your character's turn. Party members will do their AI thing.
Classic Turn-Based (Turn-Based + Party Manual).
Control every player when it is their turn to move. It will automatically switch to the party member whose turn it is.
-If a player is stunned and cannot move/act it is now shown more clearly.
-Made party attack notifications clearer when left-clicking on an NPC.
Gameplay changes:
-NPCs that join the party move faster than when they are not in the party
Changed files in this update