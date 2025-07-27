QoL changes:

-Game has three separate modes of combat:

(Default) ARPG style. Control 1 player, and party members will default to their AI based upon your settings. Turn-Based + Party AI. This mode is just like ARPG style but the game pauses when it's your character's turn. Party members will do their AI thing. Classic Turn-Based (Turn-Based + Party Manual). Control every player when it is their turn to move. It will automatically switch to the party member whose turn it is.

-If a player is stunned and cannot move/act it is now shown more clearly.

-Made party attack notifications clearer when left-clicking on an NPC.

Gameplay changes:

-NPCs that join the party move faster than when they are not in the party