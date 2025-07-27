 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19372660 Edited 27 July 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix Dontay air fireball (Heir Play) not causing the stun hitstop effect, which ruined combos.
  • Slightly adjusted the reduced hitstop from last build. Rikki+Spiros has slightly more hitstop than others, and some characters have higher hitstop on certain moves
  • Change UI to have keyboard as a checkbox. Remove PlayStation option as it was behaving incorrectly
  • Add offline versus mode in Options
  • Add "Offense" section expaining "EX Special Moves"
  • Frame Data to show player numbers. 3P and 4P have a darker red/blue font.
  • Shorter intro for Char Select song and "Underwater Breath"
  • Fix P2-P4 not being able to jump on keyboard controls when P1 selected non-keyboard input types

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link