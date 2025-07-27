- Fix Dontay air fireball (Heir Play) not causing the stun hitstop effect, which ruined combos.
- Slightly adjusted the reduced hitstop from last build. Rikki+Spiros has slightly more hitstop than others, and some characters have higher hitstop on certain moves
- Change UI to have keyboard as a checkbox. Remove PlayStation option as it was behaving incorrectly
- Add offline versus mode in Options
- Add "Offense" section expaining "EX Special Moves"
- Frame Data to show player numbers. 3P and 4P have a darker red/blue font.
- Shorter intro for Char Select song and "Underwater Breath"
- Fix P2-P4 not being able to jump on keyboard controls when P1 selected non-keyboard input types
July 26, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3897871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update