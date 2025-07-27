Here's some changes to aimed to improve controller handling and late game difficulty.
Update v1.05:
Controller input changes
Increased joystick deadzone (I saw a player who never released the joystick the entire day- this change should make it so they don't have to do that anymore)
Some aim angle and player rotation changes
Difficulty
General decrease in difficulty
3P and 4P will see more decreased difficulty
Colonels less chance of ordering large orders
Chicken Bros: First food critic final order decreased from 8 --> 6
New option for alternate camera angle - Let me know what you think of this. Is it better than the default?
Fixes:
Food critic will no longer visit after hours when you "Skip Day"
Fixed pylon spawning contributing to "Items Dropped" stat
