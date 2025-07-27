 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19372626 Edited 27 July 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's some changes to aimed to improve controller handling and late game difficulty.

Update v1.05:

  • Controller input changes

    • Increased joystick deadzone (I saw a player who never released the joystick the entire day- this change should make it so they don't have to do that anymore)

    • Some aim angle and player rotation changes

  • Difficulty

    • General decrease in difficulty

    • 3P and 4P will see more decreased difficulty

    • Colonels less chance of ordering large orders

    • Chicken Bros: First food critic final order decreased from 8 --> 6

  • New option for alternate camera angle - Let me know what you think of this. Is it better than the default?

  • Fixes:

    • Food critic will no longer visit after hours when you "Skip Day"

    • Fixed pylon spawning contributing to "Items Dropped" stat

Changed files in this update

Depot 3253151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link