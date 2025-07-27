 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19372500
Update notes via Steam Community
[h3]New Long Requested Features Now Available

Auto Storage Inventory \[ simply release an inventory item into your body \[ chest / stomach area ] and it will automatically store in the backpack!


New Fall Damage System
[ The new system will more accurately apply damage at different fall heights]


[h3]Full Body Avatar Option
\[ You can now choose to have legs show or not ! Default is now OFF. The legs shadow is still visible ]


Climbing and Jumping Stamina
[ Stamina now effects player in Normal / Hard Difficulty. On Easy it is OFF. + The Player Stat UI has been adjusted for better visibility ]


Mirror Belt Option [ to help lefties with the axe and bow ]


Improvements

Preferred language is now saved and loaded properly

'New game' button now changes to 'continue' after loading a map

Objectives / Hints HUD UI SDFX Updated

Maps now unlock the next map upon completing the current one.

Health + Stamina is now reset on checkpoints \[ More Fun ! ]

Petra Map 2nd Relic Hand Grab Bug Fixed

Petra Map Removed Collision on Brick Clues \[ Smoother Experience ]

Various updates under the hood Player Optimization




