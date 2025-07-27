[h3]\[ simply release an inventory item into your body \[ chest / stomach area ] and it will automatically store in the backpack![ The new system will more accurately apply damage at different fall heights][h3]\[ You can now choose to have legs show or not ! Default is now OFF. The legs shadow is still visible ][ Stamina now effects player in Normal / Hard Difficulty. On Easy it is OFF. + The Player Stat UI has been adjusted for better visibility ]Preferred language is now saved and loaded properly'New game' button now changes to 'continue' after loading a mapObjectives / Hints HUD UI SDFX UpdatedMaps now unlock the next map upon completing the current one.Health + Stamina is now reset on checkpoints \[ More Fun ! ]Petra Map 2nd Relic Hand Grab Bug FixedPetra Map Removed Collision on Brick Clues \[ Smoother Experience ]Various updates under the hood Player Optimization