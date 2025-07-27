[h3]New Long Requested Features Now Available
Auto Storage Inventory \[ simply release an inventory item into your body \[ chest / stomach area ] and it will automatically store in the backpack!
New Fall Damage System
[ The new system will more accurately apply damage at different fall heights]
[h3]Full Body Avatar Option
\[ You can now choose to have legs show or not ! Default is now OFF. The legs shadow is still visible ]
Climbing and Jumping Stamina
[ Stamina now effects player in Normal / Hard Difficulty. On Easy it is OFF.
+ The Player Stat UI has been adjusted for better visibility ]
Mirror Belt Option [ to help lefties with the axe and bow ]
Improvements
Preferred language is now saved and loaded properly
'New game' button now changes to 'continue' after loading a map
Objectives / Hints HUD UI SDFX Updated
Maps now unlock the next map upon completing the current one.
Health + Stamina is now reset on checkpoints \[ More Fun ! ]
Petra Map 2nd Relic Hand Grab Bug Fixed
Petra Map Removed Collision on Brick Clues \[ Smoother Experience ]
Various updates under the hood Player Optimization
