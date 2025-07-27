Level too hard? Select a different one!

We've added the most requested by players new feature that allows you to back out to the level selection screen and pick a different level. If you find yourself stuck, you can use the arrow in the bottom left corner to go back to the level selection phase and pick a different level instead. Please note that all progress you've made in the current level will be lost.

All the characters are here!

We're super excited to present a new artwork, that highlights the cast of characters from Opus Cortex!