Major 27 July 2025 Build 19372468 Edited 27 July 2025 – 04:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Level too hard? Select a different one!

We've added the most requested by players new feature that allows you to back out to the level selection screen and pick a different level. If you find yourself stuck, you can use the arrow in the bottom left corner to go back to the level selection phase and pick a different level instead. Please note that all progress you've made in the current level will be lost.

All the characters are here!

We're super excited to present a new artwork, that highlights the cast of characters from Opus Cortex!

