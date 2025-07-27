This update adds:

You can now disable look and movement smoothing.

This update fixes the following issues:

Look smoothing no longer changes the move smoothing; they are different settings now.

Fix the reset all confirmation dialog in the settings appearing behind the UI instead of in front.

Fixes a bug where you cannot see enough or see too much after changing the FOV and then looking at screens, notes, puzzles, and cinematics,

Fix model clipping issues in activity room and elevator chamber a.

Fix copy issues -- missing periods, misspelled words, and incorrect descriptions. This does not fix Bobby's spelling mistakes, because Bobby is Bobby.

Stop clipboard from disappearing when looking at communications scene from below the "floor".

The following issues are known but not fixed in this build:

One player reported a game freeze when interacting with the EVA computer. I was not able to reproduce this issue. If you run into this, please reach out with hardware information.

For some reason, on some computers, the envelope in the wordmark that you see after beating the game spins too fast.

For some reason, when you have smoothing turned off, the camera rubberbands when you try to move after clicking on something.

The wall hiding logic in the center looks visually buggy as it causes walls to disappear unexpectedly.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the forum. While you wait for a fix, you can roll back to the previous version by switching to the v1.1.0 branch if necessary.