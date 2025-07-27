Audio Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! A number of users reported issues with the audio, so we've remixed and releveled all audio tracks. This should help the dialogue be more distinct and understandable. Note that you may need to adjust your music/voice levels in the game settings if they were changed based on the previous audio tracks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update