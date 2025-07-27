 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19372421 Edited 27 July 2025 – 01:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! A number of users reported issues with the audio, so we've remixed and releveled all audio tracks. This should help the dialogue be more distinct and understandable. Note that you may need to adjust your music/voice levels in the game settings if they were changed based on the previous audio tracks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2321791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link