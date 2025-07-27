New Hats

* The beach hat!

* The visor!



New Stuff for Transparent Skin DLC

* Moved Transparent Skin menu into Customize Thy Snail. Now push C (not Q) to change your transparency!



New Stuff for Full Metal Slug DLC

* Added metallic slider - become metal!

* SIX new electric guitar hats - become metal!

* Added a slug toggle checkbox - become slug!



Quirks/Notes

* The "Crystal" transparency does not allow you to be metallic. I plan on adding an in-game note for this soon.

* You can use both Transparency and Metallic at the same time, but if you max them both out, metallic will "win". Play around with combinations!



Bugs that need fixing

* Metallic setting not remembered after toggling shell