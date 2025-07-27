New Hats
* The beach hat!
* The visor!
New Stuff for Transparent Skin DLC
* Moved Transparent Skin menu into Customize Thy Snail. Now push C (not Q) to change your transparency!
New Stuff for Full Metal Slug DLC
* Added metallic slider - become metal!
* SIX new electric guitar hats - become metal!
* Added a slug toggle checkbox - become slug!
Quirks/Notes
* The "Crystal" transparency does not allow you to be metallic. I plan on adding an in-game note for this soon.
* You can use both Transparency and Metallic at the same time, but if you max them both out, metallic will "win". Play around with combinations!
Bugs that need fixing
* Metallic setting not remembered after toggling shell
Full Metal Slug DLC Update - 1.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
