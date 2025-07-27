Increased frequency of random events triggering on the home map. Wandering scavengers should now show up sooner and more often, allowing the player to recruit and talk to them for new expedition targets.

Optimized pathfinding to opt out early on unreachable destinations. This should significantly reduce lag spikes in cases where lots of build sites have been placed in unreachable locations.

Crafting recipes now account for all possible ingredients on the map correctly.

Fixed another save game issue that happened when a survivor was in the middle of equipping or picking up an item.

Corrected build site pathing to once again path correctly to roof and floor build sites.

Picking up weapons and apparel from storage no longer picks up the whole stack.

Survivor animations no longer get stuck when trying to pick up an immediately adjacent item.

Plugged a memory leak caused by VFX on expedition maps not being disposed of.

Starting items will no longer spawn buried inside cliffs.

Social workers now correctly target neutral NPCs