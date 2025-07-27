This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New call for applications to join the Factionary Leadership!

This time, we're opening the call for applications to fill the following positions:

🔹 2 Banderbill Council (Royal Navy)

🔸 1 Shadow Council (Dark Legion)

📩 Completed forms must be submitted via ticket at the following link: https://soporte.ao20.com.ar/index.php?a=add with the subject "Factionary Application".

- Character:

- Level:

- Faction you're applying for:

- Character's Clan (if you have one):

- Discord User:

Why would you like to join the Faction Leadership?

Why do you think you'd be a good fit for this position?

Do you consider yourself a well-known user in the world of Argentum Online?

Do you have experience in positions like this within the Argentum Online universe?

What suggestions would you have for improving the faction?

What would your short- and long-term goals be for the faction?

📅 You have until Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:00 PM to submit your application!