Most props are now "furniture". Furniture can be easily moved by grabbing and moving with WASD in order to make makeshift barricades. Furniture is sturdy and can only be moved by grabbing.

Doors have been re-enabled and must be grabbed similar to furniture to be moved, ramming into them with your body no longer required.

Doors now have 5 levels of destruction. Shooting/exploding them will change the model to look more and more tattered, with holes to shoot through.

Added gas grenades that are SMOG exclusive in hostage mode. Deals light damage to the body and quickly knocks people unconscious.

Grabbing has been re-enabled in a more basic form.