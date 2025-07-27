NEW STUFF
Most props are now "furniture". Furniture can be easily moved by grabbing and moving with WASD in order to make makeshift barricades. Furniture is sturdy and can only be moved by grabbing.
Doors have been re-enabled and must be grabbed similar to furniture to be moved, ramming into them with your body no longer required.
Doors now have 5 levels of destruction. Shooting/exploding them will change the model to look more and more tattered, with holes to shoot through.
Added gas grenades that are SMOG exclusive in hostage mode. Deals light damage to the body and quickly knocks people unconscious.
Grabbing has been re-enabled in a more basic form.
Voice chat has been re-enabled, though may still have issues. Proceed with caution...
CHANGED STUFF
Made various improvements to networking.
Lowered HUD opacity when aiming down sights.
Changed how cash lost/gained mid-game is displayed.
Beautified/clarified some menus.
FIXES
Fixed fall damage not working.
Fixed floating while missing legs, now forces you to crawl.
Fixed corpses contorting after dying while still conscious.
Fixed human cosmetics being invisible in some cases (will default to hostage cosmetics).
Fixed various internal errors.
Fixed lobby list data not updating (player count, lobby name).
Fixed bug where people in debt couldn't buy free items.
Fixed items floating when dropped after death.
Fixed a bunch of other random stuff.
