26 July 2025 Build 19371993 Edited 26 July 2025 – 23:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

Lots of tuning by Badger for his various mods.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

  • Some tweaks to the Hateful AI type, including turning down its CPAs.
  • Hopefully fix some fortresses to be upgradable (that should have already been) with the Scourge Infused Empire.
  • Hybrids are a bit cheaper for the Dyson Empire.
  • Give a bit more HaP for the Dark Zenith Empire, and update the journal a bit about that empire type.
  • Some buffs to metal income for the Ark Sidekick.
  • Buff metal income for Spire Sidekick, as well as a few more sockets for their cities.

Other Updates

  • The Spire Infused Empire now specifically states in its description that it is not compatible with the Fallen Spire.

Heart of the Machine

We're up to Update 27 now on Heart of the Machine: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/524223621534581155

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
Windows AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
macOS AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
Linux AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
DLC 1196420 AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
DLC 1290340 AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
