Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

Some tweaks to the Hateful AI type, including turning down its CPAs.



Hopefully fix some fortresses to be upgradable (that should have already been) with the Scourge Infused Empire.



Hybrids are a bit cheaper for the Dyson Empire.



Give a bit more HaP for the Dark Zenith Empire, and update the journal a bit about that empire type.



Some buffs to metal income for the Ark Sidekick.



Buff metal income for Spire Sidekick, as well as a few more sockets for their cities.



Other Updates

The Spire Infused Empire now specifically states in its description that it is not compatible with the Fallen Spire.



Heart of the Machine

Full release notes here Lots of tuning by Badger for his various mods.We're up to Update 27 now on Heart of the Machine: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/524223621534581155