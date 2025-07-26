Lots of tuning by Badger for his various mods.
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
- Some tweaks to the Hateful AI type, including turning down its CPAs.
- Hopefully fix some fortresses to be upgradable (that should have already been) with the Scourge Infused Empire.
- Hybrids are a bit cheaper for the Dyson Empire.
- Give a bit more HaP for the Dark Zenith Empire, and update the journal a bit about that empire type.
- Some buffs to metal income for the Ark Sidekick.
- Buff metal income for Spire Sidekick, as well as a few more sockets for their cities.
Other Updates
- The Spire Infused Empire now specifically states in its description that it is not compatible with the Fallen Spire.
