Mega Update Part 1:

The entire Chapter 1 got a remake, better camera angles, lighting, positions, models and more.

Chapter 1 Scenes Remake.

Celine Blowjob Scene rewriting.

Celine Blowjob Scene Redone to a much more detailed, hot and improved version.

Menu, Options, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 Translated to Russian, French, Italian and Spanish.

!!Translations Disclaimer!!

I'm not fluent in Russian, French, Italian and Spanish, so there may be grammatical errors or unnatural phrasing throughout the game. I appreciate your understanding and hope you enjoy the experience!