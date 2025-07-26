 Skip to content
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19371963
Mega Update Part 1:
The entire Chapter 1 got a remake, better camera angles, lighting, positions, models and more.

  • Chapter 1 Scenes Remake.

  • Celine Blowjob Scene rewriting.

  • Celine Blowjob Scene Redone to a much more detailed, hot and improved version.

  • Menu, Options, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 Translated to Russian, French, Italian and Spanish.

!!Translations Disclaimer!!

I'm not fluent in Russian, French, Italian and Spanish, so there may be grammatical errors or unnatural phrasing throughout the game. I appreciate your understanding and hope you enjoy the experience!

