Mega Update Part 1:
The entire Chapter 1 got a remake, better camera angles, lighting, positions, models and more.
Chapter 1 Scenes Remake.
Celine Blowjob Scene rewriting.
Celine Blowjob Scene Redone to a much more detailed, hot and improved version.
Menu, Options, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 Translated to Russian, French, Italian and Spanish.
!!Translations Disclaimer!!
I'm not fluent in Russian, French, Italian and Spanish, so there may be grammatical errors or unnatural phrasing throughout the game. I appreciate your understanding and hope you enjoy the experience!
Changed files in this update