26 July 2025 Build 19371950
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Employees



A brand new update is here! This patch introduces a highly requested feature customization! Along with that, it brings new content, improvements, and important fixes. Full details below:

Update notes

  • Customization update is now live! You can now paint walls, change floor textures, build new rooms, and more to personalize your office.



  • New items have been added to the store to support your customization options.


  • Fixed a bug related to lighting.
  • Fixed several visual bugs.
  • Localization issues have been corrected across multiple languages.
  • Fixed an issue where some tasks would get stuck and not complete properly.
  • Minor balance changes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.
  • Performance has been improved for a smoother experience.


Coming in the Next Update

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major update:
  • Steam Cloud and Steam Achievements support will be added.
  • Name cards will be added to name desks and rooms.
  • New tasks will be introduced.
  • A few more employees will join your workforce.
    • [*] A breakdown system will be added for electronic devices — keep an eye on faulty equipment!

    Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.

    Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page



    Have Fun!

