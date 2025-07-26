Hey Employees
A brand new update is here! This patch introduces a highly requested feature customization! Along with that, it brings new content, improvements, and important fixes. Full details below:
Update notes
- Customization update is now live! You can now paint walls, change floor textures, build new rooms, and more to personalize your office.
- New items have been added to the store to support your customization options.
- Fixed a bug related to lighting.
- Fixed several visual bugs.
- Localization issues have been corrected across multiple languages.
- Fixed an issue where some tasks would get stuck and not complete properly.
- Minor balance changes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.
- Performance has been improved for a smoother experience.
Coming in the Next UpdateHere’s a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major update:
