Hey Employees

Update notes

Customization update is now live! You can now paint walls, change floor textures, build new rooms, and more to personalize your office.









New items have been added to the store to support your customization options.







Fixed a bug related to lighting.



Fixed several visual bugs.



Localization issues have been corrected across multiple languages.



Fixed an issue where some tasks would get stuck and not complete properly.



Minor balance changes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.



Performance has been improved for a smoother experience.



Coming in the Next Update

Steam Cloud and Steam Achievements support will be added.



Name cards will be added to name desks and rooms.



New tasks will be introduced.



A few more employees will join your workforce.



Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major update:[*] A breakdown system will be added for electronic devices — keep an eye on faulty equipment!Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam pageHave Fun!