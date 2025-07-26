 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371916 Edited 26 July 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.0.9 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

Beast Adjustments

  • Zombear's effect icon was improperly displaying.

Fixes

  • Ranga could evolve into nothing causing it to disappear from the battle if it was not holding a fruit when used by opponents.

  • Beast ability trigger and conditions were not persisting through evolutions.

  • Synergy Depleted Seal, Max Synergy Seal, and Card Played Seal, would appear on the map but would not appear in the inventory when collected.

