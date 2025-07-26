Version 0.6.0.9 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
Beast Adjustments
Zombear's effect icon was improperly displaying.
Fixes
Ranga could evolve into nothing causing it to disappear from the battle if it was not holding a fruit when used by opponents.
Beast ability trigger and conditions were not persisting through evolutions.
Synergy Depleted Seal, Max Synergy Seal, and Card Played Seal, would appear on the map but would not appear in the inventory when collected.
