26 July 2025 Build 19371907
Update notes via Steam Community
7/26/2025

10.1.1 Improved Erudition

Balancing:
Increased Erudition's Accuracy from 10%
to 25%.
Doubled the effects of Erudition's
Evasion.
Redesigned Erudition's Resilience to be
10% damage reduction. (still secretly
retains its 10% status protection)
Redesigned Erudition's Vigor to +5%
Health, Defense, and Spirit.
Redesigned Erudition's Efficiency to +5%
Dexterity, Luck, and Stamina Regen.
Redesigned Erudition's Experience to +5%
Attack, Magic, and Mana.
Redesigned AP costs to Erudition skills
from 10, 20, 40, 80, 160 to 20, 30, 50,
80, 120.
Lowered spirit to end game holy enemies
by 10-20%.
Magic now has a stat weight of 3 on
status infliction chance. (was 2)
Player level now has a stat weight of 1
on status infliction chance. (was 0)

Misc:
Fixed respec from removing pressure. (old
saves relearned pressure)
Interacting with a save now removes hotel
dirties.
Save crystals now redundantly heal.
Fixed Alex from being team leader.
Fixed Chaos Guard from not showing up.
(old saves can refight chaos guard)

Changed files in this update

