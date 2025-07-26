7/26/2025
10.1.1 Improved Erudition
Balancing:
Increased Erudition's Accuracy from 10%
to 25%.
Doubled the effects of Erudition's
Evasion.
Redesigned Erudition's Resilience to be
10% damage reduction. (still secretly
retains its 10% status protection)
Redesigned Erudition's Vigor to +5%
Health, Defense, and Spirit.
Redesigned Erudition's Efficiency to +5%
Dexterity, Luck, and Stamina Regen.
Redesigned Erudition's Experience to +5%
Attack, Magic, and Mana.
Redesigned AP costs to Erudition skills
from 10, 20, 40, 80, 160 to 20, 30, 50,
80, 120.
Lowered spirit to end game holy enemies
by 10-20%.
Magic now has a stat weight of 3 on
status infliction chance. (was 2)
Player level now has a stat weight of 1
on status infliction chance. (was 0)
Misc:
Fixed respec from removing pressure. (old
saves relearned pressure)
Interacting with a save now removes hotel
dirties.
Save crystals now redundantly heal.
Fixed Alex from being team leader.
Fixed Chaos Guard from not showing up.
(old saves can refight chaos guard)
