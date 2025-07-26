7/26/2025



10.1.1 Improved Erudition



Balancing:

Increased Erudition's Accuracy from 10%

to 25%.

Doubled the effects of Erudition's

Evasion.

Redesigned Erudition's Resilience to be

10% damage reduction. (still secretly

retains its 10% status protection)

Redesigned Erudition's Vigor to +5%

Health, Defense, and Spirit.

Redesigned Erudition's Efficiency to +5%

Dexterity, Luck, and Stamina Regen.

Redesigned Erudition's Experience to +5%

Attack, Magic, and Mana.

Redesigned AP costs to Erudition skills

from 10, 20, 40, 80, 160 to 20, 30, 50,

80, 120.

Lowered spirit to end game holy enemies

by 10-20%.

Magic now has a stat weight of 3 on

status infliction chance. (was 2)

Player level now has a stat weight of 1

on status infliction chance. (was 0)



Misc:

Fixed respec from removing pressure. (old

saves relearned pressure)

Interacting with a save now removes hotel

dirties.

Save crystals now redundantly heal.

Fixed Alex from being team leader.

Fixed Chaos Guard from not showing up.

(old saves can refight chaos guard)