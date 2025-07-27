 Skip to content
27 July 2025
Hey everyone!

A fresh update for Animal Shelter 2 has just arrived!
As always, we want to thank you for your continued support, detailed bug reports, and your incredible patience. ❤️
Every message you send helps us improve the game and we’re not stopping anytime soon!


🛠️ Patch Notes:
  • Fixed some saves not loading in specific circumstances
  • Fixed pets not being assigned to cages after loading the game
  • Items should no longer fall through the ground when being placed (especially when quickly clicking the right mouse button)
  • Reduced health drop rate for sick pets
  • Fixed snow on sidewalks not being interactable when loading a game saved during winter
  • Blocked the ability to reject adopters for pets related to quests
  • Fixed counting of decorations and comfort values inside isolation cages
  • Fixed some perk exclusions not being respected (e.g. blind pets should no longer get the "good eyesight" perk)
  • Fixed pet senses (smell and hearing) not always working properly in upgraded pet runs
  • Fixed a rare bug that blocked lower-body interactions, caused by collectible cards dropping endlessly after an intervention
  • Fixed rain splash effects appearing in odd places (like under roofs)
  • Adjusted ventilation offset in dog cages
  • Fixed some comfort furniture not being properly counted toward decoration value when placed



We're continuing to improve Animal Shelter 2 step by step — and we truly appreciate you being on this journey with us. 💛

See you soon,
Animal Shelter 2 Team

