🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed some saves not loading in specific circumstances



Fixed pets not being assigned to cages after loading the game



Items should no longer fall through the ground when being placed (especially when quickly clicking the right mouse button)



Reduced health drop rate for sick pets



Fixed snow on sidewalks not being interactable when loading a game saved during winter



Blocked the ability to reject adopters for pets related to quests



Fixed counting of decorations and comfort values inside isolation cages



Fixed some perk exclusions not being respected (e.g. blind pets should no longer get the "good eyesight" perk)



Fixed pet senses (smell and hearing) not always working properly in upgraded pet runs



Fixed a rare bug that blocked lower-body interactions, caused by collectible cards dropping endlessly after an intervention



Fixed rain splash effects appearing in odd places (like under roofs)



Adjusted ventilation offset in dog cages



Fixed some comfort furniture not being properly counted toward decoration value when placed





Hey everyone!A fresh update for Animal Shelter 2 has just arrived!As always, we want to thank you for your continued support, detailed bug reports, and your incredible patience. ❤️Every message you send helps us improve the game and we’re not stopping anytime soon!We're continuing to improve Animal Shelter 2 step by step — and we truly appreciate you being on this journey with us. 💛See you soon,Animal Shelter 2 Team