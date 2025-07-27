A fresh update for Animal Shelter 2 has just arrived!
As always, we want to thank you for your continued support, detailed bug reports, and your incredible patience. ❤️
Every message you send helps us improve the game and we’re not stopping anytime soon!
🛠️ Patch Notes:
- Fixed some saves not loading in specific circumstances
- Fixed pets not being assigned to cages after loading the game
- Items should no longer fall through the ground when being placed (especially when quickly clicking the right mouse button)
- Reduced health drop rate for sick pets
- Fixed snow on sidewalks not being interactable when loading a game saved during winter
- Blocked the ability to reject adopters for pets related to quests
- Fixed counting of decorations and comfort values inside isolation cages
- Fixed some perk exclusions not being respected (e.g. blind pets should no longer get the "good eyesight" perk)
- Fixed pet senses (smell and hearing) not always working properly in upgraded pet runs
- Fixed a rare bug that blocked lower-body interactions, caused by collectible cards dropping endlessly after an intervention
- Fixed rain splash effects appearing in odd places (like under roofs)
- Adjusted ventilation offset in dog cages
- Fixed some comfort furniture not being properly counted toward decoration value when placed
We're continuing to improve Animal Shelter 2 step by step — and we truly appreciate you being on this journey with us. 💛
See you soon,
Animal Shelter 2 Team
