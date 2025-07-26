AI enemies can now attack you – it’s no longer just about hiding.

Health system implemented – manage your survival carefully.

Jumpscares re-edited for better timing and impact.

Localization improvements – updated fonts and corrected text for a smoother experience across all supported languages.

Game progression fixed – you can no longer finish the game earlier than intended.

Lighting overhaul – environments now look more dynamic and atmospheric.

Overall optimization – improved performance across systems.