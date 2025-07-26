 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371889 Edited 26 July 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here’s what’s new in Patch 1.8:

  • AI enemies can now attack you – it’s no longer just about hiding.

  • Health system implemented – manage your survival carefully.

  • Jumpscares re-edited for better timing and impact.

  • Localization improvements – updated fonts and corrected text for a smoother experience across all supported languages.

  • Game progression fixed – you can no longer finish the game earlier than intended.

  • Lighting overhaul – environments now look more dynamic and atmospheric.

  • Overall optimization – improved performance across systems.

  • Major bug fixes and hotfixes – including critical issues reported by players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3653461
