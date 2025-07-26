This was going to be a much more upbeat update post, but the recent storm raging through the adult gaming world here on Steam and elsewhere has struck a rather sour note. This update contains some change to comply with Steam's recently updated content guidelines. I haven't made these changes lightly and I'd rather not make them, but I don't think it can be prevented at this point.



Other than that this update adds a log of the choices you've made in the game, as well as episode summaries. Another thing I'm very happy about is the Simplified Chinese translation and French translation (the latter courtesy of Rory-Mercury91).



Changelog

- Compliance with new Steam content guidelines

- Add choices log and previous episode summaries (thanks to AMRFTY and Edge82)

- Tweaks to relationship screen, less spoilerific about possible pregnancies (thanks to Joe Coffee)

- Make parts of the credits translatable (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)

- Update language labels (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)

- Fix character label in choices screen

- Update to Ren'Py 8.3.3

- Add French translation (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)

- Add Simplified Chinese translation (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)

- Fix spelling and grammar (thanks to Michael2002, Rory-Mercury91)

- Fix "Close Entry" and scrollbars in codex (thanks to Cabin Fever)

- Use font variables in various screens

- Update loading screens

- Better asset splitting for Android

- ep011: Fix speaker (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)

- ep010: Fix typo

- ep004: Fix typo

- ep004: Fix speaker (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)

- ep005: Fix speaker name (thanks to Rory-Mercury91)