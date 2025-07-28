Update 1.0.5 - Auto-Aim, New Difficulty System & More!

Howdy, gunslingers!

This is one of the most important updates we've ever released, and it exists for one reason: you. We want to start with a sincere thank you to the entire community for the valuable feedback, the detailed reviews, and all the support since launch. Every conversation helps us forge the best game possible.

Let's get straight to what's new on the frontier:

✨ Accessibility First: New Auto-Aim & Auto-Fire System! ✨

We listened intently, especially to the reports from players like Issie721, about the need for a true auto-aim option. We've worked hard on this over the last few days to deliver a robust and functional system:

Integrated Auto-Aim: When activating auto-fire (C key or Y/Triangle button), a new smart auto-aim will now engage. It will target the nearest enemy, allowing you to focus 100% on movement and strategy.

Fully Viable: This system was designed and tested to be fully functional, making it entirely possible to beat the game from start to finish using only auto-aim. Accessibility isn't an add-on; it's a way to play.

⚖️ A Refined Challenge & General Improvements ⚖️

More Agile Weapons: To increase the pace of combat, ALL weapons have received a 50% reduction in their reload cooldown.

Enhanced Difficulty System: The difficulty now scales more dynamically. After 7 minutes in a run, the number of enemies increases by 10% and they gain a 15% stat boost. This increase occurs again every 5 minutes thereafter.

More Threatening Final Boss: Varius Valentine is now an even greater challenge. His projectiles are 50% faster (from +20% and +30% sources combined) and his attack cooldown has been reduced by 20%.

Achievement Fix: The Steam achievement integration has been improved. Achievements that were previously not unlocked despite meeting the requirements will now be correctly granted upon entering the camp.

🔮 The Future of the Frontier: A Major Update is Coming! 🔮

Steam Deck support remains a top priority. We are conducting final performance tests and are very confident we'll be able to announce full support soon. We're counting on your continued help in this final stage!

Furthermore, based on all the feedback we're receiving, we have already begun work on a major content update. Our plan is to overhaul ALL weapons in the game, improve companions, add new upgrade cards, and many quality-of-life improvements. This will be the biggest update to Red Pistol yet and may take some time to complete, but we are incredibly excited.

🏆 A Message to Our Community 🏆

Your voice is what guides our development. If you've been enjoying the game and our commitment to listening and acting, please consider leaving an honest review. Every review helps us reach more players and allows us to continue investing our time and passion into this project.

Thank you for everything. See you in the next update!

- The Ace Horizon Studios Team