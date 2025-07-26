Impulse has arrived. Check out his hyper risky kit, perks, upgrades, and combos now! With the launch on the horizon, I'm looking forward to hearing your experience with Impulse so he can get tuned to perfection. Enjoy the riot!
Impulse is Here!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update