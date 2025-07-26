 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19371726
Update notes via Steam Community

Corporate has eradicated SOME bugs...

  • The games auto-saving has been improved and now saves more often

  • Screen transitions have been sped up dramatically

  • Camera boundaries and limitations have been improved, no more flipping upside-down or getting stuck in a corner

  • Camera bug related to attacking without any characters in play has been fixed

  • Settings menu re-organized

  • Deck out warning when your deck has zero cards remaining

  • New tooltip + sound + animation for when you are attempting to play a card without enough available budget

  • Profit has been reverted to XP for the time being, random gains has been turned off

  • Lots of text size reworks, animations have also been re-adjusted to help with clarity

  • Tutorial button disappearing under certain conditions has been debugged, tutorial should always appear on the main map

  • You can no longer rotate the main map or select nodes while the settings menu is open

CARD SPECIFIC FIXES

  • The cost of Toy Robot has been adjusted

Changed files in this update

