Corporate has eradicated SOME bugs...
The games auto-saving has been improved and now saves more often
Screen transitions have been sped up dramatically
Camera boundaries and limitations have been improved, no more flipping upside-down or getting stuck in a corner
Camera bug related to attacking without any characters in play has been fixed
Settings menu re-organized
Deck out warning when your deck has zero cards remaining
New tooltip + sound + animation for when you are attempting to play a card without enough available budget
Profit has been reverted to XP for the time being, random gains has been turned off
Lots of text size reworks, animations have also been re-adjusted to help with clarity
Tutorial button disappearing under certain conditions has been debugged, tutorial should always appear on the main map
You can no longer rotate the main map or select nodes while the settings menu is open
CARD SPECIFIC FIXES
The cost of Toy Robot has been adjusted
