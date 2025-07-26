Corporate has eradicated SOME bugs...

The games auto-saving has been improved and now saves more often

Screen transitions have been sped up dramatically

Camera boundaries and limitations have been improved, no more flipping upside-down or getting stuck in a corner

Camera bug related to attacking without any characters in play has been fixed

Settings menu re-organized

Deck out warning when your deck has zero cards remaining

New tooltip + sound + animation for when you are attempting to play a card without enough available budget

Profit has been reverted to XP for the time being, random gains has been turned off

Lots of text size reworks, animations have also been re-adjusted to help with clarity

Tutorial button disappearing under certain conditions has been debugged, tutorial should always appear on the main map