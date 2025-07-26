Chadgeon v1.4.0 - the minions update.

Major Changes:

Main menu reworked with pigeons fighting in the main menu

New game mode Cone Takeover

5 new Maps for Cone Takeover

New Chadgeon campaign mode

more augments and powers

more skins to customize your pigeon with

Cloud Saving

Controller support (Also possibly steam deck but I haven't tested that yet)

Cone Takeover

This is a new team-based game mode where you fight for ice-cream objectives across the new maps against or with the despicable minions. This game mode has a skirmish mode where you can play any map in a quick epic battle, or you can play through the campaign levels and beat the minions historically. This game mode allows you to select from 1 of three classes before the game starts (Tank, Assault, and Medic) each with their own unique strengths and abilities.

New Maps

The new maps are only playable for the new game mode Cone Takeover and feature historic battle grounds across the second cone war.

Conegrad

Chadgeongrad

P-Day

Bastcone

Minionlin

New Powers and augments

There is a new section in the main menu that details all the new powers, but the new augments are for you to find out.

New Powers:

Tank Class

Medic Class

Assault Class

Healing Cones

Inspire

Heavy Armor

Heavy Gunner

White Death

Anti-Tank Rounds

Combat Medic

Cloud Saving, Controller and other stuff

The game should carry over save files now... hopefully... For controller stuff you can connect at any point in the game, and you should be able to play the game on controller! There are probably a handful of bugs I haven't fixed yet but it's playable! I haven't tested this on steam deck but it should work out great on there as well.

I know the game isn't perfect and there are probably going to be a lot of bugs I missed in this update since it's so big. I'll try to patch and fix as much as I can during the following weeks.

Thanks! ~ Glassy Turtle