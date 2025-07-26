Chadgeon v1.4.0 - the minions update.
Major Changes:
Main menu reworked with pigeons fighting in the main menu
New game mode Cone Takeover
5 new Maps for Cone Takeover
New Chadgeon campaign mode
more augments and powers
more skins to customize your pigeon with
Cloud Saving
Controller support (Also possibly steam deck but I haven't tested that yet)
Cone Takeover
This is a new team-based game mode where you fight for ice-cream objectives across the new maps against or with the despicable minions. This game mode has a skirmish mode where you can play any map in a quick epic battle, or you can play through the campaign levels and beat the minions historically. This game mode allows you to select from 1 of three classes before the game starts (Tank, Assault, and Medic) each with their own unique strengths and abilities.
New Maps
The new maps are only playable for the new game mode Cone Takeover and feature historic battle grounds across the second cone war.
Conegrad
Chadgeongrad
P-Day
Bastcone
Minionlin
New Powers and augments
There is a new section in the main menu that details all the new powers, but the new augments are for you to find out.
New Powers:
Tank Class
Medic Class
Assault Class
Healing Cones
Inspire
Heavy Armor
Heavy Gunner
White Death
Anti-Tank Rounds
Combat Medic
Cloud Saving, Controller and other stuff
The game should carry over save files now... hopefully... For controller stuff you can connect at any point in the game, and you should be able to play the game on controller! There are probably a handful of bugs I haven't fixed yet but it's playable! I haven't tested this on steam deck but it should work out great on there as well.
I know the game isn't perfect and there are probably going to be a lot of bugs I missed in this update since it's so big. I'll try to patch and fix as much as I can during the following weeks.
Thanks! ~ Glassy Turtle
Changed files in this update